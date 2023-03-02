 Skip to main content
Dry Friday

  • Updated
The Coulee Region will be dry through Friday and Friday night.

Pleasant weather…

Partial sunshine helped to push afternoon highs into the 30s area wide. Tonight will feature some clouds, but Friday will be overcast. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s in many areas.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (95).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (21).png

Weak storm system…

Another chance of rain and possibly snow will come around for Saturday, though amounts will be light. Another system arrives Sunday and Monday. It is too early to predict the exact details, so keep it tuned to News 19 for the latest updates.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-03-02T153544.363.png
7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-03-02T153536.983.png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for early and the middle part of March.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-02T153542.370.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

