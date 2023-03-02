Dry Friday

Pleasant weather…
Partial sunshine helped to push afternoon highs into the 30s area wide. Tonight will feature some clouds, but Friday will be overcast. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s in many areas.
Weak storm system…
Another chance of rain and possibly snow will come around for Saturday, though amounts will be light. Another system arrives Sunday and Monday. It is too early to predict the exact details, so keep it tuned to News 19 for the latest updates.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for early and the middle part of March.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden