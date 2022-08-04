Dry on Friday

Hot Thursday weather…
Highs reached into the 70s and 80s this afternoon, and a few clouds moved through in the wake of a cold front. This weather pattern favors a sunny and dry Friday.
Changing weekend weather…
It’s still early, but the next weather maker will move in for Saturday and Sunday, and it’s too early to pin down any severe weather chances. We will be monitoring the chances.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome over the middle of the country will mean warmer than normal weather for the first three weeks of August.
