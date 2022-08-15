Dry start to the week

Cloudy start to the work week...
Mostly cloudy skies dominated this weekend keeping it cooler than normal. We have started the work week similarly. Dry weather will stick around through Wednesday.
Rain returns by Thursday...
Highs today were in the 70s and middle 70s to lower 80s will occur this week. Overall, it will be pleasant though the week.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer is centered over the Western USA. A warm dome of air moved to the west, and will mean warmer than normal weather there for the first three weeks of August. Our region will expect a bit more variability through the period, so near normal conditions will be likely.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden