Dry stretch of weather is here.

Tuesday showers and t-storms…
A powerful storm system moved through the middle of the country yesterday and last night producing severe t-storms south of the News 19 viewing area. Mostly small hail and heavy rain fell on parts of the Coulee Region. Strong westerly winds have moved that rain to the east leaving lots of clouds and colder temperatures.
Quieter weather tomorrow…
A quiet weather pattern will take us through the rest of the 7 day outlook. Expect nice warming for the weekend and into next week. There is one chance of rain on Sunday.
Medium range trends…
A warmer weather pattern is indicated for the middle and eastern parts of the United States for the middle of April.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden