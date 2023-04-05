 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.5 feet on 04/15/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Dry stretch of weather is here.

The Coulee Region will see a dry stretch of weather until Sunday.

Tuesday showers and t-storms…

A powerful storm system moved through the middle of the country yesterday and last night producing severe t-storms south of the News 19 viewing area. Mostly small hail and heavy rain fell on parts of the Coulee Region. Strong westerly winds have moved that rain to the east leaving lots of clouds and colder temperatures.

Quieter weather tomorrow…

A quiet weather pattern will take us through the rest of the 7 day outlook. Expect nice warming for the weekend and into next week. There is one chance of rain on Sunday.

Medium range trends…

A warmer weather pattern is indicated for the middle and eastern parts of the United States for the middle of April.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

