Dry through Saturday

  • Updated
The Coulee Region weather is looking nice through Saturday.

Pleasant Wednesday weather…

We began the day with lots of sunshine, but clouds are moving in. Highs today ranged from the 40s to lower 50s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (94).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (20).png

Dry stretch of weather…

Dry weather will take us through Saturday. At the same time highs will top out in the 30s and 40s.

7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-03-01T161313.978.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-03-01T161309.429.png

Weak storm system…

Another chance of rain and possibly snow will come around for Sunday and Monday. It is too early to predict the exact details, so keep it tuned to News 19 for the latest updates.

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for early and the middle part of March.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-01T161317.117.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

