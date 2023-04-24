Dry to start the week, but temps stay much cooler than average

Minus a few flakes falling toward a few northern counties, Monday starts calm.
Throughout the rest of our day, we can expect a good mix of clouds and sun with highs reaching the low 50s. There will also be a few very quick hitting showers only bringing spotty drizzle. These slim rain chances, if any, won't add up nearly anything.
The Mississippi at La Crosse is already at its fourth highest historic crest at 15.55' Monday morning. The old fourth highest was at 15.01'. We could reach 16.1' by Thursday.
Monday night will trend dry with lows reaching the low 30s along with a partly cloudy sky.
Highs will meet the low 50s again on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky.
The forecast stays similar even into Wednesday. Wednesday will bring those very similar temps in the low to mid 50s, but with a mostly sunny sky.
Heading into Thursday, you can expect highs to meet the upper 50s along with a few more clouds and slight chances of evening rain.
More rain chances will follow into the Friday and through the weekend. Beyond this weekend, temps trend cooler than average.