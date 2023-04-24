Dry to start the week, but temps stay much cooler than average

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding is forecast or will be occurring along
the Mississippi River through this week due to a combination of
snowmelt run-off and recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is
forecast over the next several days, with the next chance for more
widespread rainfall expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by noon today.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Monday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in minor
flooding for Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by noon today.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wetlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CDT Monday was 14.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 6.7 feet
Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.9 feet on 11/14/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dry to start the week, but temps stay much cooler than average

  • Updated
  • 0
Car Wash Forecast.png

Minus a few flakes falling toward a few northern counties, Monday starts calm.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Throughout the rest of our day, we can expect a good mix of clouds and sun with highs reaching the low 50s. There will also be a few very quick hitting showers only bringing spotty drizzle. These slim rain chances, if any, won't add up nearly anything.

Mississippi River Forecast CSV -Daybreak.png

The Mississippi at La Crosse is already at its fourth highest historic crest at 15.55' Monday morning. The old fourth highest was at 15.01'. We could reach 16.1' by Thursday.

Monday night will trend dry with lows reaching the low 30s along with a partly cloudy sky.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Highs will meet the low 50s again on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky.

The forecast stays similar even into Wednesday. Wednesday will bring those very similar temps in the low to mid 50s, but with a mostly sunny sky.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Heading into Thursday, you can expect highs to meet the upper 50s along with a few more clouds and slight chances of evening rain.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

More rain chances will follow into the Friday and through the weekend. Beyond this weekend, temps trend cooler than average.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

