Dry until Wednesday night.

Great Tuesday weather...
The sun was out, and temperatures responded by rising into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Northwesterly winds kept it a tad cooler than normal, but it was still quite pleasant.
Wednesday and Wednesday night...
Windy weather takes over for Wednesday and Wednesday night. A powerful low-pressure system will also bring a good chance of t-storms for Wednesday night with those southerly winds. Stay tuned for any severe weather updates as we get closer to the evening.
Warming into the weekend…
All signs are pointing to 90 degree heat this upcoming weekend and early into next week. Humidity is likely to accompany the heat.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country.
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden