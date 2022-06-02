Dry weather continues on Friday.

Allergy sufferers are dealing with elevated pollen counts…
The latest pollen counts are showing increases for the area. The grass pollen is ramping up and the symptom index is increasing. If you are experiencing more sniffling and sneezing, this is probably why.
Cooler Thursday...
Plenty of sunshine for your Thursday and highs reached into the middle to upper 70s.Those highs coming on the heels of low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs will be below normal through the week and into the weekend.
Showers return for next week...
The threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances for the weekend and the early half of next week.
Medium range trends…
The first half of June will likely sport below normal readings. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the evolving medium range outlooks.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden