Dry weather continues

Good start this week...
Highs today were in the 80s. We had plenty of sunshine and a brisk southerly breeze. Temperatures will roll back a bit for Wednesday and Thursday.
Dry stretch of weather…
Dry weather will dominate the next several days, as the main storm track stays south. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s and 80s for the next week or so. Tuesday will be cooler for Wednesday.
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northern half of the United States .
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden