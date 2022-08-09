Dry weather continues...

Beautiful week so far…
A pleasant air mass is in place for the area early this week. Highs were in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds have dominated, so it’s a “Bonus Day” for this time of the year.
Dry week ahead until Friday…
Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s will occur through Thursday. Some changes will follow for the weekend. That will include shower chances on Friday, and again on Saturday. A few more passing chances will take us into next week.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will be common this week well to our west. A warm dome of air moved to the west, and will mean warmer than normal weather there for the first three weeks of August. Our region will expect a bit more variability through the period, so near normal conditions will be likely.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden