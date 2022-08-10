Dry weather one more day...

Another pleasant day…
Temperatures moved up into the middle and upper 80s today, but we had plenty of sunshine! It’s another “Bonus Day”.
Dry week ahead until Friday…
Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s will occur through Thursday. Some changes will follow for the weekend. That will include shower chances on Friday. A few more passing slight chances will also take us into next week.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer is centered over the Western USA. A warm dome of air moved to the west, and will mean warmer than normal weather there for the first three weeks of August. Our region will expect a bit more variability through the period, so near normal conditions will be likely.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden