Dry weather

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will be in great shape for the next week or so.
Dry weather continues

Good start this week...

Highs today were in the 80s. We had plenty of sunshine and a brisk southerly breeze. Temperatures will roll back a bit for Wednesday and Thursday.

Todays highs xo (26).png

Dry stretch of weather…

Dry weather will dominate the next several days, as the main storm track stays south. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s and 80s for the next week or so. Tuesday will be cooler for Wednesday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-05-24T155904.134.png

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northern half of the United States .

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-05-24T155915.858.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

