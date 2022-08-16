Dry Wednesday, then changes...

More sunshine, higher temperatures...
Pleasant weather meant a summery “bonus” day for the area. Highs were well into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Partly cloudy skies will give way to clear conditions tonight, and another pleasant day on Wednesday.
New weather system late in the week...
Clouds and rain with thunder and lightning return to the area starting later Wednesday night. By Thursday, rain and cooler weather will come back. We will need to monitor for any severe weather chances.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be out west for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of August. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden