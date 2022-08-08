Cooler start to the work week…
Northerly breezes tapped into cooler air for your Monday afternoon. That’s quite pleasant for early August. This trend will be continuing for this week.
Dry week ahead until the weekend…
Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s to lower 80s will be felt for this weekend, through rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend. Enjoy this weekend and catch up with yard chores!
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will be common this week to our west. A warm dome of air moves to the west, and will mean warmer than normal weather there for the first three weeks of August.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden