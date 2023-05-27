Dry weather will dominate the next several days, as the main storm track stays south. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s and 80s for the next week or so. Read here for the latest weather forecast.
Dry Weekend
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today