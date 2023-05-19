 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH NOON CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from 12:00 PM
Today through 12:00 PM CDT Friday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor,
Trempealeau, and Vernon.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from
northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily
diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas
further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air
quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the
potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Drying out into the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Temperature Trend.png

We saw showers and storms on Thursday night, which all managed to stay sub-severe. La Crosse saw a little less than 1/4".

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Those showers and storms moved along a cold front which will bring us a cooler Friday with highs in the low 60s. It will also be a bit hazy out there like the past few days.

WXOW 2023 Earth Design.png

Speaking of haze, we still have Air Quality Advisories until 11:30am Friday. These alerts will lift once wind pick up and give us cleaner air. We will be in the yellow and orange color which means that those who have sensitive lungs or heart may need to limit their time outdoors as the graphic shows.

Air Quality Index Chart.png

Other than being cool, once smoke at the surface clears, we will still be left with a hazy sky. Those hazy conditions should improve late Friday and into early Saturday before haze returns Sunday.

Grilling Forecast.png

Saturday looks very nice with highs in the low 70s which would make for a great day to fire up the grill.

Sunday brings similar conditions with highs in the mid 70s. Haze will try and work its way back in the forecast.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Temps continue to rise through the early portions next week with a few chances at hitting the 80s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

