Drying out into the weekend

We saw showers and storms on Thursday night, which all managed to stay sub-severe. La Crosse saw a little less than 1/4".
Those showers and storms moved along a cold front which will bring us a cooler Friday with highs in the low 60s. It will also be a bit hazy out there like the past few days.
Speaking of haze, we still have Air Quality Advisories until 11:30am Friday. These alerts will lift once wind pick up and give us cleaner air. We will be in the yellow and orange color which means that those who have sensitive lungs or heart may need to limit their time outdoors as the graphic shows.
Other than being cool, once smoke at the surface clears, we will still be left with a hazy sky. Those hazy conditions should improve late Friday and into early Saturday before haze returns Sunday.
Saturday looks very nice with highs in the low 70s which would make for a great day to fire up the grill.
Sunday brings similar conditions with highs in the mid 70s. Haze will try and work its way back in the forecast.
Temps continue to rise through the early portions next week with a few chances at hitting the 80s.