Drying out through the middle of the week, rain returns by Thursday

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding continues along the Mississippi River
through this week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and
recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the
next several days, with the next chance for widespread rainfall
expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

The crests north of Winona will likely occur somewhere between April
25 and April 27, from Trempealeau Dam and Genoa Dam between April 26
and 28, and for the remainder of the area between April 28 and May 1.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Drying out through the middle of the week, rain returns by Thursday

Tuesday starts us off clear and cool! With highs eventually reaching the low 50s, like we saw on Monday. You can also expect a good mix of clouds and sun for your Tuesday.

Tuesday night brings decreasing clouds as lows reach the low 30s.

Those clearing clouds will lead us to a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday. Highs will also continue increasing by the day. Wednesday's highs will be in the upper 50s.

Temps increase to the low 60s for highs on Thursday. The other change will be our increased precipitation chances. Thursday's chances are slim, but if we do see showers, rainfall totals will be slim to none.

A few more slight chances of rain will be possible by Friday, similar to Thursday's chances. More moderate rain chances return through the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

