Drying out through the middle of the week, rain returns by Thursday

Tuesday starts us off clear and cool! With highs eventually reaching the low 50s, like we saw on Monday. You can also expect a good mix of clouds and sun for your Tuesday.
Tuesday night brings decreasing clouds as lows reach the low 30s.
Those clearing clouds will lead us to a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday. Highs will also continue increasing by the day. Wednesday's highs will be in the upper 50s.
Temps increase to the low 60s for highs on Thursday. The other change will be our increased precipitation chances. Thursday's chances are slim, but if we do see showers, rainfall totals will be slim to none.
A few more slight chances of rain will be possible by Friday, similar to Thursday's chances. More moderate rain chances return through the weekend.