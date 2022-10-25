 Skip to main content
Drying out with much cooler air

La Crosse received just under 1" of rain on Monday. The Coulee Region finally saw some much-needed rain that gave light to moderate showers.

Though we got a good bit of rain on Monday, the Coulee Region is still several inches below average for rain this year. The rainfall was certainly beneficial, but we need a few more steady rain chances to continue to see these drought conditions improve. The next drought monitor update will be on Thursday.

Those showers were moving along a cold front that we are already being affected by, as temps Tuesday morning are much cooler.

Highs will reach the low 50s on Tuesday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Those clouds we get on Tuesday will finally start decreasing into the overnight hours. Lows will be near 37°.

Once clouds depart, expect sunshine on Wednesday. Highs will be a bit warmer and closer to average in the mid 50s.

Thursday will bring us a few more clouds and highs in the upper 50s.

Unfortunately, rain chances will be minimal through the week ahead, but that will give us more time to enjoy the seasonable fall air.

Temps beyond this week are trending on the warmer side.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

