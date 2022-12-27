Ending the year with warmer temps and few chances of rain or snow

We saw sunshine on Monday and highs reaching the mid-teens. You can say goodby to these frigid highs as a warmup is in the forecast!
Starting with Tuesday, highs will reach the mid 20s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We can give our thanks to the winds that shifted from the northwest to the south.
This warm, southern air will take over these next several days. Gusts on Tuesday could reach 30mph, so it will be a bit breezy.
Tuesday night will be dry with lows only dipping into the low 20s. There could be a few light snow showers or flurries late Tuesday night, but most will fizzle out before making it into the region. Little to no impacts are expected.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s return on Wednesday! This will help us see more snow melting on roads and in our driveways! Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy.
Another small wave of rain/snow makes way into our Wednesday night, but not much is expected with this round.
Thursday brings us a few more slight chances of rain or snow. The big story Thursday is these highs reaching the low 40s!
Friday will be staying dry ahead of the holiday weekend with highs in the mid 30s.
Temps stay the same into New year's weekend, but a few rain/snow chances linger into early next week. Also, take a look at some upcoming holidays in 2023!