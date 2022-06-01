Evolving weather trends...

Allergy sufferers take note…
The latest pollen counts are showing increases for the area. The grass pollen is ramping up and the symptom index is increasing. If you are experiencing more sniffling and sneezing, this is probably contributing.
Cooler Wednesday...
No rain from the latest front, but northwesterly winds tapped into cooler temperatures for the next few days. Highs reached into the upper 60s to middle 70s today, but warmer temperatures will mean 70s going forward to later this weekend and into the weekend.
Showers return for next week...
The threat of showers will arrive into the region with chances for the weekend and the early half of next week.
Medium range trends…
The first half of June will likely sport below normal readings. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the evolving medium range outlooks.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden