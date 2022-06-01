 Skip to main content
Evolving weather trends...

  • Updated
Past 24 hours xo (10).png

Allergy sufferers take note…

The latest pollen counts are showing increases for the area. The grass pollen is ramping up and the symptom index is increasing. If you are experiencing more sniffling and sneezing, this is probably contributing.

Allergy Forecast xo (1).png

Cooler Wednesday...

No rain from the latest front, but northwesterly winds tapped into cooler temperatures for the next few days. Highs reached into the upper 60s to middle 70s today, but warmer temperatures will mean 70s going forward to later this weekend and into the weekend.

Past 24 hours La Crosse xo.png
Highs Today xo (3).png
Logger Forecasts xo.png
Futurecast Wednesday xo (1).png

Showers return for next week...

The threat of showers will arrive into the region with chances for the weekend and the early half of next week.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (1).png
Futurecast Rain Accumulation xo (3).png

Medium range trends…

The first half of June will likely sport below normal readings. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the evolving medium range outlooks.

CPC 8-14 Day xo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

