Fall-like temperatures return for a day bringing showers to wrap up the work week

Thursday left us with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
Showers will enter the Coulee Region in our mid-morning hours. We can expect to see light to moderate rainfall with heavier rainfall mainly targeted on the western side of the Mississippi.
A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, but most stay with the heavier rainfall west of the Mississippi river.
Otherwise, the Coulee Region will finally see showers breaking up into the afternoon and early evening. Showers will give us a break in the evening before a few slight chances overnight/early Saturday. Rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1/4" for most areas. Areas west of the river will see 1/4" to 1" where heavier rainfall is more likely.
The rest of the weekend looks phenomenal! We'll see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday.
Cooler temps return on Sunday, but still warmer than how Friday will be. Highs will be in the low 80s with a partly cloudy sky.
An unsettled weather pattern is setting up next week. Most rain chances look minimal up until Wednesday. However a few showers are possible on Monday night. Otherwise, Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday doesn't look too bad with nearly the same forecast as Monday.
Our next shot at showers returns on Wednesday and into Thursday.