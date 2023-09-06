Fall-like temperatures settle in as dry weather will continue until at least this weekend

The Coulee Region's dry summer is continuing into September. August was yet another very dry month with only five days recording measurable rain.
Only one of those days had more than 1/4" rain at the La Crosse airport and the last two weeks of the month were completely dry.
In La Crosse, August recorded only 1.38" of rain, which was just less than half of the 3.90" in the average August and is shown here as being over 2.5" below average. All of meteorological summer (months of June, July, and August) ended about 5" below average.
This first week of September had a promising chance with last night's cold front, but unfortunately the rain remained scattered and nothing fell at the airport.
The forecast calls for dry weather to continue even as fall temps have now settled in. Clouds and perhaps some drizzle that won't add up to anything appreciable will continue overnight as lows hold in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will only warm to the low 70s as the clouds continue, but some partial clearing is possible in the late afternoon and evening especially west of the Mississippi River. Once the clouds clear tomorrow night, lows will be able to fall into the upper 40s by Friday morning, though Friday's sunshine will allow them to warm to near average in the upper 70s.
Saturday will be the warmest day of the next week with a high in the low 80s, though a cold front will move through Saturday night with unfortunately just a slight chance for scattered showers that could continue through Sunday and possibly Monday, but rain totals won't likely be anything impressive.