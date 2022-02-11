Falling temperatures stay cold this weekend

Yesterday half an inch to two inches fell across the region late last night. With light rain showers and temperatures quickly climbing to the 40s, much of that snow has melted. Wet roadways could be slick, especially as temperatures fall today.
Falling temps...
Early morning temperatures are ranging from the lower 40s to the upper 30s. The cold front will make a passage this morning and start to allow for temperatures to drop. A few flurries are possible today with gusty winds up to 35 mph. Then temperatures fall to the lower 20s by the late afternoon.
Frigid weekend...
Temperatures drop to near zero by Saturday morning. Skies will start to clear and cold air will circle across the area through Sunday. High temperatures will stay in the teens with peeks of sunshine. for the daytime forecasts.
Weekend snow...
The weekend will also include a few snow chances, but not expected to be widespread. One chance slides across Minnesota Saturday night. A few flurries to meet the Mississippi River valley, but a light dusting is all that is expected.
The second chance could bring light snow showers for our Wisconsin counties. Arrival will be in the night hours again into Monday morning.
Active next week...
Then Monday will bring back gradual warming. Highs hit the 20s for your Valentine's Day under quiet conditions. The pattern keeps warming but will become active with blustery winds Tuesday. Then a returning mixed precipitation chance will cause slick travel starting Wednesday.