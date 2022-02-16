Temperatures this morning are holding within the mid-30s through the lower 40s. Mild conditions will cause mixed precipitation chances through the afternoon. Light rain showers to freezing rain with isolated flurries could lead to slick roads. Stay aware!
Falling temperatures...
As we head through the afternoon temperatures will fall into the low 30s. Then under cloudy skies, northwesterly winds will force temperatures to the single digits by tomorrow morning.
Thursday will stay brisk will strong winds and temperatures staying below 20 degrees. However, clouds will begin to fall apart to bring more sunshine late in the day.
Friday snow?
Clear and calm skies Friday morning cause single-digit lows above and below zero. Cloud cover and winds will increase by mid-morning ahead of the next snow chance. Snowfall will mainly fall across northern portions of Wisconsin. Yet, a few tenths of an inch cannot be ruled out for the northerly area of the Coulee Region.
Quiet weekend...
A quiet weekend is in store for the region. A cooler but close to seasonal day on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Then Sunday takes it up a notch under the sunshine with highs soaring into the mid-40s.
Then next week there is attention on a rain/snow system Monday night into Tuesday – Stay tuned for more updates.