February ends with another chance of rain or snow

February is coming to an end and with it comes one last push for rain or snow. Meteorological Winter (December 1st through February 28th) is also coming to an end and will be taking place as our 2nd wettest Meteorological Winter in history. We will have more climate notes as we get into March.

Heading into Tuesday, temps will be near or below freezing. This will result in some slippery stretches on untreated roads, so take things slow to start.

Highs will reach the low 40s for highs, which will relieve some of those refrozen roads. As we get into the evening though, rain and snow return.

Rain looks to get going after dinner time, but showers and all types of precipitation for us will be light.

This quick wave will pass by the time we reach Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will be capable of reaching 1/4" or perhaps just a few tenths of an inch, but not close to what we saw on Monday. Snow totals will range 0-1".

Once showers depart Wednesday morning/afternoon, you can expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s.

Temps cool down a bit into Thursday, but only being in the mid 30s, just 3° below our average high of 38°.

One thing to look out for would be Friday's forecast. Most snow looks to miss us to our south on Friday, but we could still get clipped.

Beyond Friday, expect another calmer, warmer weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

