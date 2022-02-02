February’s first cold spell falls across the Midwest

Since yesterday afternoon, temperatures have been falling. Single digits low temperatures bring brisk feel-like temperatures well below zero, bundle up!
Winds stay strong today with gusts up to 20 mph. There are small improvements with the temperatures as they climb to the lower teens today. However, a gray sky could mean no shadow for the groundhogs across our region. BUT we live in the Midwest and six weeks of winter is inevitable.
High pressure will start to clear out the skies and bring colder overnight lows. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at midnight and last through 9 am tomorrow for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties. Widespread below zero low temperatures are likely with calming winds which will help with the wind chills.
Sunshine will dominate as temperatures stay frigid Thursday. Then another morning of wind chill headlines will be necessary Friday morning. Cloud cover will return Friday with a slight chance for a few flurries. Temperatures stay in the teens Friday before seasonal is more likely this weekend.
The weekend forecast could bring isolated flurries with much more seasonal temperatures.