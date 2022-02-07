February starts to turn up the heat

Temperatures are falling into the teens this morning under parting cloud cover. Single digits lows with a slight chill will continue with a slightly below average day on tap for your Monday.
Under areas of sunshine, high temperatures will improve to the mid-20s. A few flurries are worth a mention but not expecting impacts/accumulation.
Warming up...
Southwesterly winds will bring a sharp increase in temperatures for your Tuesday. Under partly cloudy skies temperatures could near 40 degrees across the area.
Isolated Precip...
Tuesday night and Wednesday there is an isolated threat for mixed precipitation. This could create freezing rain to snow showers. Isolated and small impacts are possible as the region will be under gusty winds Wednesday up to 25 mph. High temperatures return into the mid-30s.
Thursday stays mild with partly cloudy skies. A chance for accumulating snow showers moves through the state Thursday night. At this time, models are not in agreements and accumulation looks light. Stay tuned for updates on the several precipitation chances this week.
Friday will hang on to the mild air early in the morning. But after the snow system pasts, the frigid winter temperatures will make a stamp again.