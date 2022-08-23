Few chances of rain

It was a good weekend for most...
Computer simulations overdid the t-storm threat, but that was good news as dry weather mostly prevailed. Highs were in the 70s and few 80s with areas of sunshine working through.
Chances of rain return...
A low pressure system will generate a few showers and t-storms Wednesday night, but there is a slight chance Wednesday afternoon. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s this week.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue for the next several days, Above normal weather will dominate the western, northern, and eastern USA. and it will last into the last week of August and early September. There appears to be much uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Have a nice week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden