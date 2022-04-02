 Skip to main content
Few flakes to start the weekend

After early snow on Saturday, it will be nice with highs towards 50. If we don't get much sunshine we could see highs in the upper 40s. The sky will clear into Saturday night and early Sunday morning with lows in the low 30s.

Rain and snow return on Sunday evening. We could see an inch or two with this system, but liquid precip totals will be from 1/4 to 1/2" through Monday. If we do get accumulating snow, it will not last long with high temps near 50 on Monday.

We will see partial clearing on Monday night and into Tuesday, until our next round of rain and snow returns.

Rain and snow will continue into early morning Thursday. The week ahead looks warmer, but lets just hope these April showers, bring May flowers.

