Few more bursts of snow before bitter cold arrives

  • Updated
  • 0
SLATE centered - Awarness Week.png

Winter Weather Awareness Week, Day 4:

For day 4 we will be going over how to prepare an at home safety kit.

Day 4 - At home Wx Safety.png

Your kit should consist of a first aid kit, flashlight, batteries, phone, portable charger, water, non-perishable food items and several ways to get and send alerts.

Be sure you dress for conditions outside, limit your time, check on others and watch for icy areas. It is recommended to check your car battery and tire pressure as well as having jumper cables and a blanket in your vehicle.

Day 4- Winter Safety Tips.png

At home, you should check your furnaces, chimneys and carbon monoxide detectors. You'll also want to insulate exposed pipes.

As for your pets, bring them indoors and provide them with a shelter outside. Keep the salt away from their paws and of course provide fresh water.

Forecast:

Just like the past few days, more snow showers, clouds and highs in the 30s are in the forecast.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday in a way. We will see a few quick bursts of snow showers. Some areas could even see reduced visibility of 2 miles or less with the return of gusty winds.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Highs will be a bit cooler than the past few days in the low 30s. Slight chances of snow showers will linger through most of the day like they did on Wednesday.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - RPM 4km.png

Snowfall totals will range about a trace - 1", but isolated areas that see heavier bursts could be between that 1-2" range.

Snow showers will depart into the evening hours as lows drop into the upper teens.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

Unfortunately, the cloud cover continues. Friday will bring us a mostly cloudy sky, while staying dry with highs in the low 20s. As temps swing well below average, we may even see an old record cold temperature break.

More of the same on Saturday. Clouds, cool air, wind chills and even snow possible on Saturday. Most of this northern system stays north of La Crosse, but we could be seeing a few flakes like we have the past few days. Totals now shouldn't exceed 1/2" on Saturday.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

A bit more warmth arrives on Sunday while staying below average. Next week brings slightly warmer temps and bits of sunshine.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

