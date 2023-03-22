Few rain/snow chances heading into Wednesday night

Wednesday is already off to a wet start, but some good news is that we will trend dry throughout the rest of our day.
For your Wednesday you can expect more seasonable highs struggling to reach the 50° mark. Clouds will still hang over head, but we are trending drier throughout the rest of the day, at least until the overnight hours.
Starting into our late evening we will see a few light rain showers convert on over into snow. While we will see rain or snow, we won't have too much. Rain and snow will continue overnight into the mid-morning hours on Thursday. Lows will be near the low 30s.
Rainfall totals will be slim with 0-1/4" of rain possible, but most spots will only see a few hundredths of an inch.
As for snowfall, you can expect 0-1" across the region. The highest end of those totals will be possible mainly south of I-90. Snow will be wet and slushy-like which will be enough to make for a slippery start on Thursday.
Clouds will decrease beyond Thursday morning and highs will be in the mid 40s.
Warmer, seasonable highs return on Friday with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.
A few slight rain/snow chances will be possible heading into the weekend with a few more to start early next week.