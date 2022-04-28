 Skip to main content
Few showers, t-storms possible overnight, warmer Friday on tap

Today's high temperatures were in the 40s and 50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers and t-storms possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Winds will be out of the east. 

Warmer Friday

A few showers are possible early Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 60s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Winds will continue to be out of the east.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night ahead of a low-pressure system to our southwest. 

Stormy end to April

On Saturday, the low-pressure system will travel east, bringing additional showers and thunderstorms to the Coulee Region. High temperatures will be in the 60s with breezy southerly winds.

Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are possible, with isolated spots approaching 1 inch.

There is a chance of severe weather during the afternoon. The main threats will be heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. We will continue to monitor the trends and provide updates. 

Unsettled start to May

On Sunday, we begin the month of May with yet more rain. Rain chances will persist into next week.

Unfortunately, temperatures will remain below average heading into the first week of May. 

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

