Few slight chances of rain won't bring much help for dry conditions

Tuesday was a near perfect fall day with comfy highs in the low 70s and a few passing clouds. Big changes return to the forecast as we turn to Wednesday.
Fall colors are starting to pop for most of the area, but we are still about a week or so away from reaching peak foliage. Most of the area is between that 20-40% zone.
Wednesday will start nice, but a few showers will be possible for areas west of the Mississippi. That first wave of showers will bring light rain and likely fizzle out as it travels further into the area.
More moisture will be behind that first wave giving the Coulee Region another slight chance of showers mainly into our afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, you can expect Wednesday to bring clouds and slight chances of light to sometimes moderate rain into the evening.
Wednesday night will continue with the cloud cover as lows reach the mid 50s. A few slight chances of rain cannot be ruled out overnight as well.
Unfortunately, these rain chances will only bring a trace to 1/4" of rain which won't help our dry conditions too much. Areas that see some thunder or more moderate showers could see up to 1/2" of rain.
A cold front bringing a few showers early Thursday will make for a chilly end to the week with highs struggling to reach 60. The rest of Thursday will bring decreasing clouds and gusty winds reaching 30mph at times. Lows on Thursday night will reach the mid 30s where we could see more frost headlines.
High temperatures will only reach the low 50s on Friday with more clouds decreasing. Lows Friday night will reach the low 30s, where La Crosse could see our first freeze of the season.
Temps will be cool to start the weekend, but sunshine will return throughout the weekend. Temps return closer to average early next week.