Few T-showers tomorrow

Nice Monday...
Cooler weather is settling in, dropping highs into the 70s after morning lows started the day in the 40s and 50s. Pleasant weather will continue again on Tuesday.
Front moves southward...
Northwesterly winds will tap into cooler air, but look out for a few t-showers mainly Tuesday afternoon and through Tuesday night. There is little chance of any severe t-storms with this system.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first week of August.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden