Few T-showers Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will have a chance of rain Wednesday.

Pleasant start to the week…

Upper 70s to lower 80s were the highs around the area to start the week. We look forward to more similar readings this week.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-08-08T151239.259.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-08-08T151240.697.png

Next rain chances…

A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for Wednesday and another on Friday. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-08-08T151243.741.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the middle of August.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-08-08T151242.209.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

