Few T-storms

Pleasant Wednesday...
Partly to mostly skies lead us into an afternoon with highs in the 80s, Some clouds lead into a few t-showers.
Front moves southward
There is yet another chance for rain on Tuesday, Look for highs in the 80s.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of July.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden