 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Few T-storms

  • Updated
  • 0

Pleasant Wednesday...

Partly to mostly skies lead us into an afternoon with highs in the 80s, Some clouds lead into a few t-showers.

todays highs xo (8).png

Front moves southward

There is yet another chance for rain on Tuesday, Look for highs in the 80s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (31).png

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of July.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (29).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you