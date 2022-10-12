Few Wednesday showers usher in cool air and more gusty winds

The cold front is here. A few showers and storms have already passed through the Coulee Region early Wednesday morning. Most showers have steered clear of La Crosse, but we can't rule out a few more rain chances through the rest of the day.
You can expect a brief break from showers into the afternoon ahead of returning evening showers on Wednesday. Although the cold front is bringing much cooler air, we will still see highs trying to keep us warm in the mid 60s.
Rainfall totals will range from 0-1/4" across the Coulee Region.
After showers depart Wednesday evening, most of Wednesday night will bring a partly cloudy sky with lows toward 40°.
A few more slim chances of rain try their best to give us some light rain early Thursday. With cooler temps toward Jackson County, we cannot rule out a slim chance of wintry precipitation, but impacts will be limited and if anything, we will only see a flake or two.
Temps will be much cooler on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will struggle to even reach the 50s.
Friday will bring us a few more clouds with gusty winds still sticking around. Highs on Friday will be in the low 50s.
You can expect more of the same with a partly cloudy sky, highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through the early portions of next week.