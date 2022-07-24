Final week of July to bring cooler temperatures and slight chances of showers, thunderstorms

With mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s, it was a beautiful end to the weekend. Dew points were also lower, making it feel more comfortable. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s tonight, with mostly clear skies and northerly winds.
On Monday morning, there is a chance of fog. The fog will burn off, giving way to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. During the afternoon, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be in the 70s with light northerly winds. Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Monday night. There is no threat of severe weather. With light and variable winds, temperatures will fall into the 60s.
Tuesday afternoon brings another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. With southerly breezes bringing in more humidity, temperatures will be warmer, reaching the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the night, with temperatures in the 60s and west-southwest winds.
On Wednesday, anticipate partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 80s, and west-northwest winds, with the potential for morning showers. There is no threat of severe weather.
Thursday looks to be a bonus day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Sunshine and temperatures in the 80s are expected to persist through Saturday. Showers will return on Sunday, with temperatures in the 80s.
Next Monday, as we begin the month of August, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt