Finally! In case you forgot, that bright thing in the daytime sky is called the sun

Clouds cleared to our west Friday afternoon, but it'll take until Saturday morning before they are completely clear of us here in the Coulee Region. As a result, the clouds kept us cooler than average once again with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s Friday afternoon.
The breeze continued now for yet another day, but thankfully the wind will be a bit lighter tonight and tomorrow. That comes just as we see that sunshine Saturday!
In case you forgot, the sun is that bright orb in the daytime sky that provides Earth with heat and light. It's also the center of the solar system. Enjoy it while you can this weekend because we won't see a lot of it next week.
While the partially clear sky means colder temps tonight into Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s, expect highs to climb to the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. Sunday will be slightly warmer, but a breeze returns out of the southeast to warm us up as cloud cover slowly returns. The sun will still be visible for most of Sunday.
Slight chances for rain return Sunday night through Monday morning, but chances are a bit higher towards the middle of next week for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and lows will climb into the 40s during these chances, and that's just a bit warmer than average.