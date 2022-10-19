Finally! Warmer temps are in the forecast

Tuesday left us with sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. Wednesday is starting us in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.
I hope you liked Tuesday, because Wednesday will be similar. A few key differences would be calmer winds and a few more clouds.
You can expect a partly cloudy sky and highs reaching the upper 40s on your Wednesday.
More of the same spills into Wednesday night with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday will be cool, so if you want to hold out on doing some fall chores, Thursday and Friday will be a bit warmer.
Some big temperature changes arrive Thursday. Winds will shift directions from the north to the south where we will see warmer southern air. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s with another partly cloudy sky.
Here's the ticket! Highs in the 70s are possible as early as Friday with a sunny sky. More of the same arrives on Saturday.
The dry stretch of weather will end on Sunday afternoon where showers and a few possible thunderstorms will become scattered into early next week.