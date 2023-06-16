Firing up the grill will be easy this Father's Day Weekend with sunshine and highs in the 80s

If you liked the past few days, you'll love the forecast for Friday!
A little haze and sunshine will be the story through most of the day. Highs will once again struggle to reach the 80-degree mark. Though temps warm soon, humidity won't be unbearable!
Into the overnight hours, lows drop toward the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky.
You've guessed it! More sunshine for Saturday too! Highs will be in the mid 80s.
The only annoyance we have, and need is a slight chance of rain on Father's Day Sunday. The best chances for rain will be for areas west of the Mississippi River. Even then, rainfall totals will be slim to none. Highs will be in the mid 80s again on Sunday under a slightly cloudier sky.
Beyond Sunday, the forecast is simple, but very heated.
Highs will be in the low 90s Monday through Thursday next week with some sunshine.