Firing up the grill will be easy this Father's Day Weekend with sunshine and highs in the 80s

Grilling Forecast.png

If you liked the past few days, you'll love the forecast for Friday!

A little haze and sunshine will be the story through most of the day. Highs will once again struggle to reach the 80-degree mark. Though temps warm soon, humidity won't be unbearable!

Muggy Meter Warren.png

Into the overnight hours, lows drop toward the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky.

You've guessed it! More sunshine for Saturday too! Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Fathers Day Weekend Forecast.png

The only annoyance we have, and need is a slight chance of rain on Father's Day Sunday. The best chances for rain will be for areas west of the Mississippi River. Even then, rainfall totals will be slim to none. Highs will be in the mid 80s again on Sunday under a slightly cloudier sky.

Beyond Sunday, the forecast is simple, but very heated.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Highs will be in the low 90s Monday through Thursday next week with some sunshine.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

