 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First week of spring shaping up to be active

  • Updated
  • 0

Kicking off spring

The Vernal Equinox occurred this morning at 10:33 a.m., marking the official start of spring. 

xoooo (1).png

Mostly sunny skies graced the Coulee Region today as high pressure took control. High temperatures were in the 50s and 60s, which is above average. 

high temperatures

Active Weather Pattern

Expect increasing clouds tonight as high pressure slides east with a warm front approaching the region. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. 

A slight chance of rain exists going into Monday, especially north of I-90. High temperatures will soar into the 60s. 

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - Hxcooo (1).png

A low pressure system will bring a likely chance of rain on Tuesday.

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRxooo (1).png

Snow will mix in Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday as cold air wraps around the system.

Snow GFS model

Right now, it is looking like around an inch of rain will fall this week with minor accumulations of snow. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast going into the new week. Additional chances of rain and snow are in the forecast through early next weekend. 

POP Categories 7 Day Line Grxoo (1).png

Big Cool Down

Starting Tuesday, temperatures will take a tumble into the 30s and 40s, lasting through next weekend. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evexooo (1).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags

Recommended for you