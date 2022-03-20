First week of spring shaping up to be active

Kicking off spring
The Vernal Equinox occurred this morning at 10:33 a.m., marking the official start of spring.
Mostly sunny skies graced the Coulee Region today as high pressure took control. High temperatures were in the 50s and 60s, which is above average.
Active Weather Pattern
Expect increasing clouds tonight as high pressure slides east with a warm front approaching the region. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.
A slight chance of rain exists going into Monday, especially north of I-90. High temperatures will soar into the 60s.
A low pressure system will bring a likely chance of rain on Tuesday.
Snow will mix in Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday as cold air wraps around the system.
Right now, it is looking like around an inch of rain will fall this week with minor accumulations of snow. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast going into the new week. Additional chances of rain and snow are in the forecast through early next weekend.
Big Cool Down
Starting Tuesday, temperatures will take a tumble into the 30s and 40s, lasting through next weekend.