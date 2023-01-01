 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First winter storm of 2023 will bring travel impacts

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Weather

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures in the 20s with light and variable winds. 

Day Planner - Early PM Shows.png

We wake up on Monday to patchy fog. A few snow showers arrive during the afternoon.

Day Planner - 6x - Tomorrow 8a-8p 2018.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF.png

Moisture becomes widespread Monday night with a wintry mix. We see a transition to all rain late Monday night into Tuesday as warmer air pushes in. Snow mixes in Tuesday night and becomes all snow through Wednesday morning. 

DMA - Futurecast Ice Accumulation - RPM 4km.png
DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - GRAF.png

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Houston, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

WXOW 2017 Earth Design.png

We dry out during the second half of the week with colder temperatures in the twenties. There is a slight chance of snow next Saturday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png
7 Day Snow Graph.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you