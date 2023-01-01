First winter storm of 2023 will bring travel impacts

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures in the 20s with light and variable winds.
We wake up on Monday to patchy fog. A few snow showers arrive during the afternoon.
Moisture becomes widespread Monday night with a wintry mix. We see a transition to all rain late Monday night into Tuesday as warmer air pushes in. Snow mixes in Tuesday night and becomes all snow through Wednesday morning.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Houston, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.
We dry out during the second half of the week with colder temperatures in the twenties. There is a slight chance of snow next Saturday.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt