Flipping the calendar to colder conditions

The morning is starting off WELL above average in the 30s across the region. Strong winds from the south continue to build the mild temperatures through the lunch rush.
Sweeping changes...
A cold front will make a passage and bring in northwesterly winds this afternoon. Temperatures will start to gradually fall with an afternoon high in the mid-20s. Lows will then reach the single digits tomorrow morning. Feel-like temperatures will stay below zero throughout much of the day Wednesday as the cold air continues to drop across the Midwest.
A large system will create an icy, winter storm to our south as our region remains quiet under cloudy skies. A high-pressure system will push south to bring in more sunshine for the end of the workweek.
Frigid through Friday...
Temperatures Thursday and Friday will sit in the teens and lows fall below zero. Winds stay around 10 mph and widespread wind chill headlines will not be needed. Yet, feel-like temperatures could drop as cold as the teens to 20s below zero at times.
The weekend forecast will bring back near seasonal temperatures. Quiet weather will continue with a slight chance for a few snow showers Sunday.