Flowers in one hand and an umbrella in the other for this Valentine's Day forecast

Well, all good things must come to an end, right? We saw sunshine these past few days and now we have some rain and clouds to bring in Valentine's Day.
There is some good news though, that being highs in the mid to upper 40s again! The bad news being rain showers returning. We will see a few slight chances by 9am Tuesday, but most rain showers start by late Tuesday morning and into the lunchtime hour.
Rain showers will be light to moderate and likely continue that way into our overnight and early Wednesday. Rain will begin ending around 7am Wednesday. Totals add up to 1/4" to 3/4".
There will be a decent lull in precipitation on Wednesday before snow showers work their way in late. Temps will decrease throughout the day on Wednesday.
Snow Wednesday night and Thursday looks to be on the lighter side for La Crosse and areas north, but higher impacts will be possible south of I-90. This system has been trending further south, but it is definitely worth keeping an eye on as things can change. As of right now, totals could reach a trace - 3" for La Crosse on Thursday. Highs will sink into the mid 20s.
Get through these next few days because there is some light at the end of the tunnel! Friday brings that light as sunshine returns to the forecast. Highs will still be cool in the upper 20s.
More sunshine and warmer temps fall into this weekend.