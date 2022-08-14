Fog early, peeks of sunshine by the afternoon

Today will be pleasant as high pressure builds in. Fog is possible early this morning, but will burn off quickly. We will have decreasing clouds and temperatures in the 70s.
Another chance of patchy fog tonight into Monday morning. Monday will bring increasing clouds and warmer temperatures in the 80s. It will be nice and calm Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s.
Our next weather maker comes in on Thursday, delivering showers and thunderstorms. The unsettled weather continues into the following weekend, with temperatures remaining in the 80s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt