Fog possible overnight with a stray shower, thunderstorm

It was a dreary start to the holiday weekend across the Coulee Region with showers and thunderstorms. There were isolated spots that saw saw more than one inch of rain with the thunderstorms that rolled through during the afternoon. High temperatures topped out in the 70s and 80s.
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight along with the development of fog across the area. A stray shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question. Temperatures will dip into the 60s with light and variable winds.
We will continue to see fog through the late morning hours on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies. We might be able to squeeze out a shower or thunderstorm early, but most of the area should remain dry. Highs will reach the 80s with southerly winds.
A calm Sunday night is on tap with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s with southerly winds.
Unfortunately, July 4th is shaping up to be a wet one, with showers and thunderstorms likely. There is also a chance that a few of them could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the 80s along with southerly winds.
Shower and thunderstorm chances remain through next weekend with highs in the 80s.