 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fog to develop in the wake of isolated showers, thunderstorms

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region experienced an unsettled start to the weekend, with sporadic showers and thunderstorms. It was also warm and humid, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

DMA - Precip Today.png
Highs today

There is a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms through midnight. Fog will form after midnight and stay throughout Sunday morning.

Day Planner - Early PM Shows.png
DMA - Futurecast Fog - RPM 4km.png

Sunday afternoon will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the 80s, but it will be muggy. More fog develops Sunday night and persists through Monday morning. 

Tomorrow Meteogram Forecast Full.png

We're in for another lovely day as we begin the new workweek, with largely sunny skies and temps in the 80s. Fog will form again Monday night and will last through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be another nice day, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. The quiet weather will continue through Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies. Showers are forecast for Wednesday night, so the pleasant weather will not last long.

An unsettled weather pattern develops going into the following weekend, with showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will range between the 70s and the 80s.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png
Muggy Meter Warren.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you