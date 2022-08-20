Fog to develop in the wake of isolated showers, thunderstorms

The Coulee Region experienced an unsettled start to the weekend, with sporadic showers and thunderstorms. It was also warm and humid, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
There is a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms through midnight. Fog will form after midnight and stay throughout Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the 80s, but it will be muggy. More fog develops Sunday night and persists through Monday morning.
We're in for another lovely day as we begin the new workweek, with largely sunny skies and temps in the 80s. Fog will form again Monday night and will last through Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be another nice day, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. The quiet weather will continue through Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies. Showers are forecast for Wednesday night, so the pleasant weather will not last long.
An unsettled weather pattern develops going into the following weekend, with showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will range between the 70s and the 80s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt