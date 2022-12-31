 Skip to main content
Fog tonight followed by a winter storm early week

La Crosse Weather

Expect decreasing clouds tonight with temperatures in the 20s. Patchy fog is also possible overnight which could create limited visibility. 

Patchy fog continues Sunday morning before dissipating late morning. Peaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Wabasha, Winona, and Fillmore counties from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

We dry out during the second half of the week with colder temperatures in the twenties. Rain and snow is possible Friday night into next weekend with highs in the 30s. 

