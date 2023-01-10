 Skip to main content
Fog, wintry mix and clouds stick around these next few days

  • Updated
Travel Tracker Driving Hazards v2.png

Just like Monday morning, Tuesday morning will start foggy. Some areas could even develop slick roads when the super cooled water droplets freeze onto roads, so take it slow when commuting on Tuesday morning.

Fog Alert - Today.png

Fog will lift as we head into the late morning on Tuesday. Otherwise, you can expect highs to reach the low 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Some changes enter the forecast on Tuesday night as a low-pressure system brings a few small chances of snow and mix. Things look to start as snow toward 10pm Tuesday night and shift into a wintry mix after midnight. Snow accumulation looks minimal, but we could see a few hundredths of an inch of ice from freezing rain. Lows will be in the mid 20s.

DMA - Futurecast Ice Accumulation - RPM 4km.png

Slippery roads will be possible on Wednesday morning after our wintry mix chances pass by. Warmer highs like we saw on Monday return on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Another slim chance of snow or mix will be possible on Wednesday night, but minimal impacts are expected.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

Temps will then cool down into Thursday, back to the low 30s. Friday looks like our coolest day in the upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

The rest of the weekend stays dry with more rain or snow chances early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

