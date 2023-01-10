Fog, wintry mix and clouds stick around these next few days

Just like Monday morning, Tuesday morning will start foggy. Some areas could even develop slick roads when the super cooled water droplets freeze onto roads, so take it slow when commuting on Tuesday morning.
Fog will lift as we head into the late morning on Tuesday. Otherwise, you can expect highs to reach the low 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Some changes enter the forecast on Tuesday night as a low-pressure system brings a few small chances of snow and mix. Things look to start as snow toward 10pm Tuesday night and shift into a wintry mix after midnight. Snow accumulation looks minimal, but we could see a few hundredths of an inch of ice from freezing rain. Lows will be in the mid 20s.
Slippery roads will be possible on Wednesday morning after our wintry mix chances pass by. Warmer highs like we saw on Monday return on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.
Another slim chance of snow or mix will be possible on Wednesday night, but minimal impacts are expected.
Temps will then cool down into Thursday, back to the low 30s. Friday looks like our coolest day in the upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky.
The rest of the weekend stays dry with more rain or snow chances early next week.